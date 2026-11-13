Four people, including two women, were killed as suspected militants fired at two vehicles in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the New Heaven area on the Imphal-Ukhrul road when the armed rebels fired at two four-wheelers, a senior officer said.

"Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles," he said.

The incident occurred a day after a 42-year-old Kuki woman was shot dead while two men sustained injuries when a gunfight broke out between rival groups in an area near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi and Kailengjang in neighbouring Senapati district.

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In Manipur, the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.

At least 50 people have been killed in clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the hill districts since February this year.