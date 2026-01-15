4 killed as truck hits pickup van in Jharkhand’s Gumla

Four people were killed and three injured as a truck rammed into a pickup van in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday, police said.

The condition of two of the injured is said to be serious.

The accident happened around 5.30 am on National Highway 43 near Bhadgaon in the Bharno police station area.

"Three people died on the spot, while one person succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Gumla," Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman told PTI.

Two seriously injured people have been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, while one was admitted to the Gumla hospital, he said.

The pickup van, on which sellers of 'tilkut', a type of sweetmeat, were travelling, was hit by the truck from the rear, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Kumar Bhuiyan (22), Sunil Kumar (30), both residents of Hazaribag; Baleshwar Sahu (48), resident of Chatra, and Bajrangi Kumar (38), resident of Ranchi.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.