4 killed in explosion of country-made firecrackers in Tamil Nadu
Four people were killed on Sunday after "country-made" firecrackers stored in a house at Thandurai exploded, Avadi police said.
Several portions of the residential premises have also been damaged in the explosion, they said, adding that Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire.
An Avadi Commissionerate police official said four people died in the explosion, adding that the residence appeared to have been used as a storage facility and a place of retail sale as well.
A probe is on to ascertain the cause of explosion, the official added.
