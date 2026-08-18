DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 4 knowledge compendiums unveiled at 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting

4 knowledge compendiums unveiled at 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting

The first compendium examines how BRICS member countries are translating the concept of sustainable lifestyles into practical action through policy innovation, behavioural change initiatives, and environmental education, among others

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:19 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav during the BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (PIB via PTI)
Advertisement

Four knowledge compendiums prepared by the BRICS Environment Working Group were unveiled during the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisement

The documents reflect leading practices, knowledge systems and innovations among the BRICS member countries, according to the environment ministry.

Advertisement

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and heads of delegations of BRICS member countries launched these compendiums.

Advertisement

The first two compendiums cover national experiences, leading practices and success stories on promoting sustainable lifestyles; and best practices and innovative approaches for integrated fire management.

The other two focus on integrated landscape-based greening approaches; and extended producer responsibility frameworks and leading circular economy practices.

Advertisement

The first compendium examines how BRICS member countries are translating the concept of sustainable lifestyles into practical action through policy innovation, behavioural change initiatives, and environmental education, among others.

The second compendium reflects a shared vision on fire management, spanning prevention and preparedness, early warning and early action, and response and recovery.

The third document brings together experiences, good practices and policy approaches from BRICS member countries in addressing interconnected challenges of land degradation, desertification, biodiversity loss, and climate change.

The fourth one gathers experiences, policy approaches, regulatory instruments, and institutional models from BRICS member countries in addressing the transition towards a circular and resource-efficient economy.

"The compendiums identify key areas where BRICS cooperation can be strengthened, including knowledge and experience sharing, digital traceability solutions, technical capacity building, and the development of circular business models to advance resource-efficient, resilient, and sustainable economies," said the official.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts