4 knowledge compendiums unveiled at 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting

Four knowledge compendiums prepared by the BRICS Environment Working Group were unveiled during the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting on Tuesday, officials said.

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The documents reflect leading practices, knowledge systems and innovations among the BRICS member countries, according to the environment ministry.

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Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and heads of delegations of BRICS member countries launched these compendiums.

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The first two compendiums cover national experiences, leading practices and success stories on promoting sustainable lifestyles; and best practices and innovative approaches for integrated fire management.

The other two focus on integrated landscape-based greening approaches; and extended producer responsibility frameworks and leading circular economy practices.

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The first compendium examines how BRICS member countries are translating the concept of sustainable lifestyles into practical action through policy innovation, behavioural change initiatives, and environmental education, among others.

The second compendium reflects a shared vision on fire management, spanning prevention and preparedness, early warning and early action, and response and recovery.

The third document brings together experiences, good practices and policy approaches from BRICS member countries in addressing interconnected challenges of land degradation, desertification, biodiversity loss, and climate change.

The fourth one gathers experiences, policy approaches, regulatory instruments, and institutional models from BRICS member countries in addressing the transition towards a circular and resource-efficient economy.

"The compendiums identify key areas where BRICS cooperation can be strengthened, including knowledge and experience sharing, digital traceability solutions, technical capacity building, and the development of circular business models to advance resource-efficient, resilient, and sustainable economies," said the official.