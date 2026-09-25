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Home / India / 4 Mumbai residents killed as car rams into stationary dumper in Gujarat's Surat

4 Mumbai residents killed as car rams into stationary dumper in Gujarat's Surat

The Maharashtra-registered car, which was suspected to be speeding, rammed into a dumper parked in the fifth lane of the expressway

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PTI
Surat, Updated At : 02:35 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The four occupants, all residents of Mumbai, were travelling to Sankheshwar Jain pilgrimage site. File
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Four residents of Mumbai were killed after their car rammed into a stationary dumper parked on the side of the Bharatmala Expressway in Gujarat's Surat district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 8 am near Dhatva village in Kamrej taluka when the car was travelling from Mumbai towards Delhi on the expressway, Kamrej police station inspector R B Gojiya said.

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The four occupants, all residents of Mumbai, were travelling to Sankheshwar Jain pilgrimage site in Patan district of Gujarat when the accident took place, he said.

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The Maharashtra-registered car, which was suspected to be speeding, rammed into a dumper parked in the fifth lane of the expressway, the police official said.

The collision was so severe that all four of them died on the spot, he said.

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The deceased were identified as Rajiv Jain, Jayanti Doshi, Pravin Jain and Sanjay Khemchand, aged between 35 and 40 years, Gojiya said.

Rajiv Jain, who originally hailed from Rajasthan, owned a jewellery shop in Mumbai, according to him.

Police are conducting an investigation into the accident.

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