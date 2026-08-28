DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 4 Naga civilians killed in Manipur ambush

4 Naga civilians killed in Manipur ambush

The incident comes three months after six hostages from the community were killed by unidentified assailants in the state

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

The ongoing violence in strife-torn Manipur took another turn on Thursday after armed miscreants allegedly ambushed Naga civilians in Kangpokpi district, killing four of them.

Advertisement

The incident comes three months after six hostages from the community were killed by unidentified assailants in the state.

Advertisement

The incident reportedly occurred around 8.30 am between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga, an area considered an important route for Naga communities residing along the IT Road.

Advertisement

According to sources, the victims were targeted by armed assailants. At least four members of the Naga community were reported killed in the attack, while one person sustained injuries. Another person was reported missing following the incident.

The attack has triggered fresh tension in Kangpokpi, a district that has witnessed periodic violence since ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur in May 2023.

Advertisement

At the time of the filing of this report, the incident had not been officially confirmed by the police. Further details, including the identities of the victims and circumstances surrounding the attack, are awaited.

Condemning the incident, the United Naga Council (UNC) called for a day-long shutdown in all Naga areas and district headquarters from 6 am till 6 pm on August 28.

All vehicular movement and shops as well as business establishments and government offices will remain closed.

However, the UNC said board examinations would not be impacted by the shutdown.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts