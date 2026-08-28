4 Naga civilians killed in Manipur ambush

The ongoing violence in strife-torn Manipur took another turn on Thursday after armed miscreants allegedly ambushed Naga civilians in Kangpokpi district, killing four of them.

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The incident comes three months after six hostages from the community were killed by unidentified assailants in the state.

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The incident reportedly occurred around 8.30 am between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga, an area considered an important route for Naga communities residing along the IT Road.

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According to sources, the victims were targeted by armed assailants. At least four members of the Naga community were reported killed in the attack, while one person sustained injuries. Another person was reported missing following the incident.

The attack has triggered fresh tension in Kangpokpi, a district that has witnessed periodic violence since ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur in May 2023.

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At the time of the filing of this report, the incident had not been officially confirmed by the police. Further details, including the identities of the victims and circumstances surrounding the attack, are awaited.

Condemning the incident, the United Naga Council (UNC) called for a day-long shutdown in all Naga areas and district headquarters from 6 am till 6 pm on August 28.

All vehicular movement and shops as well as business establishments and government offices will remain closed.

However, the UNC said board examinations would not be impacted by the shutdown.