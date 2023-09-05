4 of Editors Guild booked for report on Manipur clashes

PTI

Imphal, September 4

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said his government had filed an FIR against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI), and accused them of trying to provoke clashes in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Biren Singh said at a time when many persons had been killed and left homeless, the EGI published a “totally one-sided” report without understanding the complexity of the crisis in Manipur.

In a report published last week, the EGI had critiqued media coverage out of Manipur, a state which has seen ethnic clashes for the past four months. It has criticised one-sided reporting by some media outlets, slammed the Internet ban as being detrimental to press reporting and claimed there were indications that the state leadership had turned partisan during the conflict period. Besides EGI president Seema Mustafa, those who were booked are three senior journalists — Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor — who visited the state between August 7 and 10 to study media reportage on the violence.

Meanwhile, the Press Club of India joined a number of bodies in condemning the filing of the case against the EGI.

