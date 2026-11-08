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Home / India / 4 of family, including two children, charred to death in Odisha house fire

4 of family, including two children, charred to death in Odisha house fire

One person critically injured; cause of blaze in Jajpur district yet to be ascertained, police say

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PTI
Jajpur (Odisha), Updated At : 09:50 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death and another person suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The incident took place in Nalipur village under the Balichandrapur Police Station limits on Saturday night, a senior officer said.

The police and the fire brigade were not able to ascertain the cause of the fire.

As per preliminary reports, the deceased include house owner Nizamuddin's daughter-in-law Tabsum (42), his daughter Gulapsa Bibi (27), who had come to visit her parental home, and his two grandchildren -- a 10-year-old granddaughter and an eight-month-old grandson.

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All four died on the spot after being trapped in the blaze, the officer said.

A 22-year-old man from Nizamuddin's family was also critically injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Saturday while Tabsum and Gulapsa were preparing food for the family using LPG gas in their asbestos house. The two children were present in the house.

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According to preliminary information, a blaze broke out and rapidly engulfed the entire asbestos house, reducing it to ashes, the police officer said.

The youth who sustained serious burn injuries was rescued and shifted to the Badachana Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Personnel from the Chandikhole Fire Station and the Balichandrapur Police Station rushed to the village and initiated rescue and other necessary operations.

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Chandikhole Fire Station officer Santosh Kumar Swain confirmed that four people, including two children, died in the fire.

"The cause of the massive fire is yet to be ascertained," Swain said, adding that the victims could not escape because the house had only one door.

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