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Home / India / 4 persons injured after unidentified men fire indiscriminately in busy Jamshedpur mall

4 persons injured after unidentified men fire indiscriminately in busy Jamshedpur mall

The condition of three of the injured is stated to be critical, say police

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PTI
Jamshedpur, Updated At : 08:57 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A Special Investigation Team headed by the Superintendent of Police (City) has been formed to identify and apprehend the accused. Representative image: iStock
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Four persons were seriously injured after unidentified men opened fire at a mall here on Saturday afternoon, a police officer said.

The victims were having food at a restaurant in Bindal Mall, located within Sonari police station limits, when the assailants allegedly opened fire indiscriminately, seriously injuring four persons.

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According to preliminary investigation, the accused fired 11 rounds, DIG (Kolhan) Anudeep Kispota said.

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The injured were taken to Tata Main Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Kispota, along with Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Ehtesham Waquarib, visited the spot and began investigation.

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The condition of three of the injured persons is stated to be critical, the DIG said, quoting attending doctors.

Prima facie, personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack, the DIG said.

Police examined CCTV camera footage and identified one of the accused, Kispota said.

A Special Investigation Team headed by the Superintendent of Police (City) has been formed to identify and apprehend the accused.

A search is under way for the attackers, who fled the spot after the incident.

The injured were identified as Dominic Samson, a resident of Adityapur in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Krishna Choubey, Md Rizwan and Md Dilshad, according to preliminary information.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Saryu Roy, who visited the spot, expressed concern over the law and order situation.

The incident took place in his Jamshedpur West Assembly constituency.

Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, Roy said the attack had created a sense of insecurity among people and alleged that public faith in the police was declining due to increasing criminal activities.

“Criminals entering a restaurant and opening indiscriminate fire shows that they have no fear of the administration,” Roy said.

He demanded stringent action against those responsible and urged police to arrest all the accused immediately.

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