4 school students among five dead as train hits pool car at open level crossing in Bengal

A train rammed a pool car on an open level crossing in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday, killing four school students and a bicycle rider, officials said.

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As irate villagers held a protest at the accident site in Gobindapur, the gateman of the level crossing was arrested, and a permanent way inspector of the railways suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the accident was due to "human error" and asserted that negligence would not be tolerated. He has directed police to ascertain whether the gateman was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

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Around 7 am, the Nimtita-Katwa passenger train hit the pool car carrying students to school as it was trying to cross rail tracks at the manned level crossing near the Karna Subarna station in the Azimganj-Katwa section of the Eastern Railway's Howrah division, the officials said.

A bicycle rider crossing the tracks at the time was also struck by the train, they said.

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Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shibram Majhi said, "Five people -- four school students and the bicycle rider -- were killed in the incident. The pool car driver and three school children were injured."

The injured were being treated at the Baharampur Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

Terming the deaths in the incident unfortunate and heart-wrenching, CM Adhikari said, "The incident occurred due to human error. Initial probe revealed the gateman's negligence led to the accident. He committed an unpardonable crime and has been arrested."

"Five people were killed in the accident. Three died on the spot, while two succumbed to injuries at a hospital. An investigation into the matter is under way," he told reporters.

Eastern Railway's chief PRO Majhi said a 10-member team of railway officials visited the site to investigate the cause of the accident, and a permanent way inspector has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.

An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for each injured person has been released, he said, adding that the Eastern Railway general manager has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Chief Minister Adhikari, while interacting with reporters in Bankura district's Mejia, said he has spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the matter.

He said that he was in touch with Murshidabad's superintendent of police, the district magistrate and also with minister Gourishankar Ghosh, who is also the local MLA.

The incident disrupted train services in the Azimganj-Katwa for around four hours. The services were restored after the mangled pool car was removed from the tracks.