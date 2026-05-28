4-time TMC MP quits all party posts

A day after she attended an administrative meeting hosted by West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, four-time Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar quit all party positions.

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Dastidar, TMC’s women wing chief, in a letter to party state chief Subrata Bakshi said her conscience was deeply disturbed which is why she was quitting all positions. Dastidar mentioned “financial and administrative lapses” under the erstwhile TMC rule, people’s anger and the response to RG Kar College student’s rape as main reasons behind her decision. Dastidas has not resigned as Lok Sabha MP though.

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