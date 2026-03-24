4 workers dead in Prayagraj cold store collapse

Four labourers were killed and 12 injured after being trapped under the debris following the collapse of a cold storage facility on Monday afternoon here, an official said.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and have announced financial assistance to the injured and ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.
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District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, “12 labourers were injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at SRN Hospital. Four labourers died.”
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