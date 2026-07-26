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Home / India / 4 workers killed in cylinder blast at factory in Assam’s Cachar  

4 workers killed in cylinder blast at factory in Assam’s Cachar  

The incident takes place in the afternoon at a shared compound of Kade Global Infrastructure LLP and IRID Casting Works LLP in Pangram under Udharbond police station limits

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PTI
Silchar, Updated At : 06:48 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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At least four workers were killed in a suspected cylinder explosion at an iron casting unit in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday, police said.

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The incident took place in the afternoon at a shared compound of Kade Global Infrastructure LLP and IRID Casting Works LLP in Pangram under Udharbond police station limits, a senior officer said.

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"A sudden explosion shattered the factory and several people suffered injuries. They were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where four people were declared dead," he said.

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According to preliminary investigation, the explosion was caused by an LPG cylinder engaged in casting work, the officer said.

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai went to the spot and reviewed the situation.

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He said that Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased has been sanctioned by the chief minister.

"Multiple probes will be carried out by various agencies to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. If any lapse is found, action will be taken against the culprits," Rai said.

The civil administration, police and the Labour Commissioner will conduct separate investigations into the incident, he added.

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