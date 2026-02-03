DT
Home / India / 4,000 e-cycles distributed in 24 hours: Andhra CM Naidu sets Guinness World Record

4,000 e-cycles distributed in 24 hours: Andhra CM Naidu sets Guinness World Record

Naidu hailed Super Cycle as catalyst for self-confidence and economic independence

PTI
Amaravati, Updated At : 01:46 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu set a Guinness World Record by distributing nearly 4,000 Super Cycles (e-cycle) within a 24-hour window.

During his recent visit to Kuppam, his home constituency, the chief minister delivered 3,742 Super Cycles within 24 hours out of the 5,555 units meant for distribution.

"In a historic milestone for women's empowerment and sustainable development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu entered the Guinness Book of World Records on January 31. The record was set during a massive distribution of 5,555 Super Cycles (e-cycles), with a record-breaking 3,742 units delivered within a single 24-hour window," a press release said on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting at Thumsi village on January 31, the CM hailed the Super Cycle as a catalyst for self-confidence and economic independence.

The Super Cycle is more than just transport; it is a vehicle for progress that costs the owner zero rupees to run, he said. By utilizing rooftop solar power for charging the e-cycle, women and students can save up to Rs 1,500 per month in fuel costs while protecting our environment, the TDP supremo said.

According to the CM, the e-cycles were supplied by e-Motorad, which were assembled in Kuppam. Each cycle offers a 60-kilometre range on a single charge.

The beneficiaries of the record-breaking initiative include Self-Help Group (SHG) members, village secretariat employees, Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, and other working women.

The e-cycle programme is a cornerstone of the Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029 (golden Kuppam), developed by the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, to transform the constituency into India's first net-zero model, the release said.

The transition to e-mobility represents a massive leap in carbon reduction with each e-cycle achieving a 75 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas intensity.

While a standard petrol scooter emits approximately 68 g CO2 per km, the e-cycle generates a mere 15.2 gram CO2 per km, the release said.

Meanwhile, enthused by the response, the southern state now aims to promote the usage of Super Cycles across the state.

To give a shot in the arm for the Super Cycle initiative, Naidu led a 3 km e-cycle rally from Sivapuram, demonstrating the ease and efficiency of these electric bicycles.

"Kuppam's success proves that net-zero is not a Western luxury - it is an Indian necessity," Naidu added.

