4,000 Indian pilgrims stranded in Makkah, Madina as flights cancelled

Around 4,000 Indian pilgrims are stranded in the Saudi Arabian holy cities of Makkah and Madina following flight cancellations, prompting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to urge the government and aviation regulator to arrange additional flights to bring them home.

"Around 4,000 pilgrims from India are stuck in Makkah and Madina.They had flown via @IndiGo6E @AkasaAir @airindia but are now stuck there since these Airlines have cancelled their flights," the AIMIM chief said.

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Owaisi said the pilgrims had travelled to Saudi Arabia on IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India but were unable to return after the airlines cancelled services amid heightened security concerns in the region.

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In a post on X, he urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to allow airlines to operate larger aircraft to accommodate the stranded passengers or arrange special flights if regular services could not be restored.

“The Indian pilgrims have been abandoned by their travel agents,” Owaisi alleged, seeking urgent government intervention and immediate assistance for those stranded.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), meanwhile, said about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned to India from Saudi Arabia over the past week on available flights, while more than 10,000 other pilgrims had also travelled back during the same period on their scheduled services.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah were actively coordinating with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of those still stranded.

“Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” Jaiswal said, adding that Indian missions, supported by community volunteers, were providing all possible welfare assistance.

He said 24-hour control rooms had been established to help affected Indian nationals and that regular advisories were being issued.

The disruption follows the suspension of flights between India and several Saudi Arabian cities amid escalating regional tensions and security concerns after attacks on Saudi infrastructure.

IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madina until October 24, while Akasa Air has extended its suspension of services to Riyadh until the same date. Air India and Air India Express have also announced cancellations on key Saudi routes.

The flight suspensions have left passengers facing uncertainty over their return journeys, with pilgrims particularly vulnerable because their accommodation and travel arrangements are often organised through tour operators with fixed itineraries.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah have asked affected passengers to remain in contact with airlines and travel providers as efforts continue to arrange their return. Airlines have offered refunds or rescheduling options, depending on the carrier and booking conditions.

Indian nationals requiring assistance can contact the Embassy of India in Riyadh at +966-5544 12016 or +966-5421 26784. Its toll-free number, 800247 1234, is available for calls from within Saudi Arabia, while WhatsApp messages can be sent to +966-53621 6082.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah can be reached at +966-12-261 4093 or +966-5561 22301. Its WhatsApp number for messages is +966-53620 9704.