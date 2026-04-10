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Home / India / 42 Maoists surrender before police in Telangana

42 Maoists surrender before police in Telangana

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy says Telangana now totally free from the armed formations of CPI (Maoist)

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 04:20 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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42 members of the banned CPI (Maoists), including a senior commander, surrendered before the Telangana police on Friday. Sodi Malla alias Keshal, the commander of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion, is among the cadres who joined the mainstream and laid down their arms before Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.

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The ultras surrendered along with a total of 36 firearms, including five AK - 47 rifles, four SLR rifles, and 800 grams of gold, the DGP said.

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Addressing a press conference, Reddy said Telangana was now totally free from the armed formations of CPI (Maoist).

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He said the operational capacity of PLGA had been completely neutralised through the surrenders.

With the surrender of all leaders of Telangana State Committee (TSC) of CPI (Maoist), the remaining TSC cadre had now been neutralised, and the TSC no longer existed, he added.

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