DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 42 retired judges defend Election Commission, back SIR amid opposition criticism

42 retired judges defend Election Commission, back SIR amid opposition criticism

In an open letter to "people of India", former judges claim that India's constitutional bodies are under "sustained attack", with Election Commission at centre of assault

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:55 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. PTI file photo
Advertisement

A group of 42 retired judges have defended the Election Commission against the opposition onslaught and backed the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, describing it as a lawful exercise.

In an open letter to the "people of India", the former judges of the Supreme Court and former chief justices and judges of various high courts said they hold no brief for any political party but felt compelled to speak as "silence is no longer a neutral choice".

Advertisement

The former judges claimed that India's constitutional bodies are under "sustained attack", with the Election Commission of India at the centre of the assault.

Advertisement

"Even the higher judiciary, which we hold in high esteem, and statutory agencies have not been spared," the letter pointed out.

They said the attacks were not reasoned criticism but appeared to be a "calculated campaign" driven by vested political interests, with little regard for the potentially devastating consequences of "destabilising the world's largest democracy".

Advertisement

The former judges described the attacks on the poll panel and other institutions as a "campaign without evidence".

"Criticism of institutions is a democratic right. Denigration is not. Constitutional authorities are now branded 'thieves', 'puppets' and 'compromised' from public platforms," they lamented.

On the SIR, the former judges noted that the electoral law empowers the EC to carry out revision of electoral rolls at any time.

They said SIRs had been carried out repeatedly since the first general elections, with the last such exercise completed about two decades ago.

"No one called those revisions a conspiracy," they said.

The opposition INDIA bloc leaders have accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of revising electoral rolls to benefit the BJP and have sought his resignation. Both the BJP and the commission have rejected the allegation.

On Tuesday, the INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament, and Rahul Gandhi observed an eight-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan. On Wednesday, the scene shifted to nearby Jantar Mantar as Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders held a street protest against Kumar before being detained by the police later in the evening.

Thursday marked the third day of continuous protests in the national capital by top opposition leaders.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts