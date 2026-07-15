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Home / India / 43-year-old cardiologist found dead in car in Maharashtra’s Latur

43-year-old cardiologist found dead in car in Maharashtra’s Latur

Dr Mehul Ishwar Rathod was attached to a private hospital in the city

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PTI
Latur, Updated At : 09:15 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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A 43-year-old cardiologist was found dead in his car on Ambejogai Road near MIT Medical College in Latur on Wednesday.

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Dr Mehul Ishwar Rathod was attached to a private hospital in the city, a police official said.

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As the car had been parked on the road for long, a passerby looked inside and found Dr Rathod unresponsive. Police were alerted, the official said.

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The exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained, but according to some witnesses Rathod administered himself injections while seated in the car. Police did not confirm this.

The autopsy report will throw more light on the death, the official said.

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