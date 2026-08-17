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Home / India / 447 passengers put on No-Fly List since 2017 for unruly behaviour

447 passengers put on No-Fly List since 2017 for unruly behaviour

Ministry of Civil Aviation data shows airlines can impose flying bans based on severity of misconduct; no year- or airline-wise break-up available

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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A total of 447 passengers have been placed on the No-Fly List since 2017 for unruly behaviour onboard aircraft, according to Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) data, highlighting the scale of passenger misconduct confronting Indian airlines.

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The figure covers passengers included in the No-Fly List since the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced regulations for handling unruly passengers in 2017.

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Under the existing framework, unruly passengers are broadly categorised into three levels based on the severity of their misconduct.

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Following recommendations of an internal committee constituted under the prescribed regulations, airlines can impose flying bans, with the duration depending on the severity of the misconduct.

The No-Fly List is maintained by the DGCA based on information provided by airlines.

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The data comes amid growing concern over incidents involving passenger aggression, arguments with cabin crew and disruptive behaviour onboard aircraft, some of which can pose a safety risk to passengers, crew and the aircraft.

According to officials, under the DGCA’s Cabin Safety Circular 01 of 2025, airlines are required to report incidents involving passenger misconduct, passenger rage or unruly behaviour within 12 hours by email.

“Detailed written information has to be submitted to the DGCA within 24 hours of the aircraft landing,” said the officials.

The DGCA has also prescribed a regulatory framework under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for dealing with unruly and disruptive passengers and maintaining safety, discipline and order onboard aircraft.

“Before a passenger is placed on the No-Fly List, airlines are required to follow a prescribed procedure and hold the passenger accountable. The action is based on the recommendations of an internal committee constituted in accordance with the CAR,” the official added.

The ministry data, however, does not provide a year-wise or airline-wise break-up of the 447 passengers included in the No-Fly List. It also does not specify how many of these passengers faced punishment beyond a flying ban.

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