45% of Indian exports to US exempt from new tariff: Govt

India has been placed in the lower tariff tier under the United States’ final Section 301 measures on forced labour-related imports, with Indian goods attracting an additional 10 per cent duty instead of the initially proposed 12.5 per cent levy, the government said on Saturday. It said around 45 per cent of the exports to the US would remain exempt from the new tariff.

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The US on Friday announced the additional tariff on imports from India and 60 other economies over concerns related to the use of forced labour in manufacturing.

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New Delhi said sustained engagement with US authorities during the investigation helped secure the lower tariff tier and minimise the impact on Indian exports. The government had made detailed submissions, held consultations and participated in public hearings during the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) probe.

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Highlighting the exemptions under the final measures, the government said around 45 per cent of India’s exports to the US would remain outside the ambit of the additional duty.

Key export sectors, including generic pharmaceuticals, smartphones and certain specified products that currently attract zero additional duties, will remain exempted. Products already covered under separate Section 232 measures, including steel, aluminium and auto parts, will also not attract the additional duty. The remaining 55 per cent of exports will face the additional 10 per cent duty. However, New Delhi said India’s tariff incidence remained comparatively lower than that applicable to most other economies covered under the USTR investigation.

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The final measures were announced by the USTR on July 23 following a probe into the policies and practices of 60 economies, including India, relating to restrictions on imports of goods produced using forced labour.

On textiles, the government said the mechanism referred to in the US measures was yet to be established and operationalised. India will continue discussions with Washington on the issue as part of negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement.

“The government remains committed to working with the United States towards the early conclusion of the bilateral trade agreement,” it said, referring to the commitment announced on February 2 and a joint statement issued on February 7.