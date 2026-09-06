46 IPS officers deputed to CAPFs since May 2025; SC seeks affidavit from Home Secretary

As 46 IPS officers have been deputed to senior-level positions in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) since the Supreme Court’s May 23, 2025 direction to progressively reduce such deputations over two years, the court has asked the Union Home Secretary to explain the reasons for deputing IPS officers to the CAPFs.

The order came from a Bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A S Chandurkar after the Ministry of Home Affairs informed it that 46 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers had been brought on deputation to the CAPFs up to the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) after the May 23, 2025 judgment.

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Of the 46 IPS officers, 13 were deputed to the BSF (DIG-8, IG-5), 11 to the CISF (DIG-9, IG-2), nine to the CRPF (DIG-4, IG-5), six to the ITBP (DIG-3, IG-3) and seven to the SSB (SP-2, DIG-2, IG-3), the Ministry of Home Affairs told the top court in an affidavit.

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The MHA affidavit was filed in compliance with its July 28, 2026 order asking it to furnish cadre-wise details of IPS officers brought on deputation to the CAPFs since its May 23, 2025 judgment directing it to progressively reduce such deputations over two years.

“We direct the Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, to explain the above statement for bringing in IPS officers on deputation to the five CAPFs; what procedure was followed before bringing the above officers on deputation, i.e., whether any requisition was made by the borrowing department for deputation, etc.,” the Bench said in its September 2 order.

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It also sought to know the reasons for bringing them on deputation notwithstanding the May 23, 2025 judgment directing that the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs up to the SAG level should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an upper limit of two years.

During the hearing, the Bench wondered whether there were no competent officers in the CAPFs to hold managerial positions.

Asking the Home Secretary to file an affidavit within two weeks, the Bench—which has been monitoring implementation of its May 23, 2025 judgment—listed the matter for further hearing on September 22 at 2 pm.

On August 4, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging the validity of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, which allowed the continued deputation of IPS officers at senior levels in the CAPFs.

It had asked the Centre to respond to the petition filed by a group of 3,000 officers who contended that the Act made it difficult for CAPF cadre officers to be promoted to leadership and other higher positions. Of the 3,000 petitioners, around 1,500 are from the CRPF, and most have approached the Supreme Court individually. The petitioners also include gallantry award winners and women officers.

They have contended that the 2026 Act went against the top court’s 2025 verdict in Sanjay Prakash versus Union of India, which held that all Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) posts in all CAPFs should be filled from among eligible executive cadre officers of the respective forces, rather than exclusively through deputation.

On May 23, 2025, the Supreme Court further ruled that Group A executive cadre officers of the CAPFs constitute organised Group A services for all purposes. It also directed the Centre to progressively reduce IPS deputation in the CAPFs up to the level of Inspectors General (IGs) over the next two years.