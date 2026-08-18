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Home / India / 46 militants of banned KCP (Taibanganba) surrender before police in Manipur

46 militants of banned KCP (Taibanganba) surrender before police in Manipur

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PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 01:12 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Yumnam Khemchand
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Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said 46 militants belonging to the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba) surrendered before the police, and assured them of providing assistance so that they can earn a livelihood.

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The members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) laid down their arms at a "Homecoming Ceremony" organised by the state government at the 1st Manipur Rifles parade ground here.

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Addressing the gathering, Singh said, "I think as a result of a conflict that broke out three years ago, many took up arms. I warmly welcome KCP (Taibanganba) and the group members, who laid down their arms. They understood that arms cannot bring progressive development." The CM said the surrender of 46 members of the outfit was effected under the revised surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy 2018.

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