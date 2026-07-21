46 militants surrender in Manipur, CM lauds move

As many as 46 active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) on Tuesday surrendered before Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh in Imphal at Assam Rifles (South) headquarters.

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This mass surrender assumes significance as none of these cadres were part of prior peace agreements.

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The militant group's cadres voluntarily laid down 28 sophisticated weapons comprising AK rifles, .303 rifles, pistols, double-barrel rifles, single-barrel rifles, INSAS rifle, self-loading rifle, carbine machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launcher, alongside a large quantity of magazines, ammunition and explosives.

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On the occasion, apart from the chief minister, the state Home minister, chief secretary, DGP, security adviser to the CM and other senior officials were present.

The surrender, official sources said, directly addresses the legacy of the KCP, founded on April 14, 1980 by communist ideologues Y. Ibohanbi and Ibopishak.

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Over the decades, ideological decay fractured the group into numerous entities. The People's War Group (PWG) faction emerged as a highly disruptive splinter unit, severely impacting valley districts including Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching through anti-social and anti-national activities.

Historically, surrenders from the KCP (PWG) have occurred in much smaller increments, such as groups of five to twelve cadres yielding to authorities in recent years.

However, the surrender of 46 active cadres simultaneously is an unprecedented event for this specific faction.

While it cannot be definitively stated that this marks the absolute dissolution of the PWG faction, it represents a severe operational degradation that significantly dismantles their regional anti-social networks and territorial reach, sources informed further.

This successful turnaround is the culmination of weeks of determined outreach by the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and allied agencies, duly supported by the state government functionaries, they added.

Appealing to other armed cadres to join the mainstream, the Chief Minister said that lasting development in Manipur could only be achieved through peace. He assured that the government was ready to extend support under the state’s surrender policy to any armed group willing to return to normal life.

Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh described the surrender as a significant development, saying it was the first time since the May 2023 conflict that cadres of the KCP-PWG had surrendered and laid down arms before the government.

He said the relentless efforts of security forces had played a crucial role in bringing the cadres back into the mainstream and urged other armed groups operating within and outside the state to abandon violence and contribute to Manipur’s development.