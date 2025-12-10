’47 saw biggest vote theft: BJP

The debate on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha today morphed into a BJP versus Congress slugfest.

After Congress leader Manish Tewari opened the debate accusing the EC of bias in the conduct of elections and SIR, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said vote theft was a tradition of the Congress. “The biggest vote theft happened in 1946 when the majority of the Provincial Congress Committees backed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Congress chief and India’s first PM but Jawaharlal Nehru became one,” said Jaiswal on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusations of vote theft against the BJP.

