48-hour shutdown called after Kuki woman shot dead in Manipur

A Kuki woman was shot dead while two men sustained injuries after suspected militants engaged in a gunfight in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday, officials said.

A Kuki organisation has called a 48-hour total shutdown in Kangpokpi district following the incident. It demanded that the government withdraw all security forces from Kangpokpi district, alleging that it had failed to ensure civilian safety. The gunfight broke out between rival rebel groups in an area near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district and Kailengjang in neighbouring Senapati district around 11 am.

Following the firing, a woman from Taphou Kuki village, who was working in a nearby field, was found shot dead. The deceased has been identified as K Chongloi (42).

Two men, identified as S David Chongloi (34) and Lamkhochon Chongloi (46), sustained injuries during the firing. They were both taken to hospitals in Kangpokpi.