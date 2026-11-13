Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / 48-hour shutdown called after Kuki woman shot dead in Manipur

48-hour shutdown called after Kuki woman shot dead in Manipur

article_Author
PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 01:04 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Kuki woman was shot dead while two men sustained injuries after suspected militants engaged in a gunfight in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday, officials said.
Advertisement

A Kuki woman was shot dead while two men sustained injuries after suspected militants engaged in a gunfight in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday, officials said.

A Kuki organisation has called a 48-hour total shutdown in Kangpokpi district following the incident. It demanded that the government withdraw all security forces from Kangpokpi district, alleging that it had failed to ensure civilian safety. The gunfight broke out between rival rebel groups in an area near Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district and Kailengjang in neighbouring Senapati district around 11 am.

Following the firing, a woman from Taphou Kuki village, who was working in a nearby field, was found shot dead. The deceased has been identified as K Chongloi (42).

Two men, identified as S David Chongloi (34) and Lamkhochon Chongloi (46), sustained injuries during the firing. They were both taken to hospitals in Kangpokpi.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts