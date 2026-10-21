48-hour stir to protest killings brings Manipur to a standstill

Normal life was disrupted across Manipur on Tuesday as a 48-hour statewide general strike called by the Native People Committee Manipur (NPCM) over the killing of three Meitei civilians in the Khongban Sanurok attack led to road blockades, the closure of businesses and the shutdown of educational institutions.

The strike, which began at midnight on Monday, was called to condemn the killing of three Meitei firewood collectors and injury to three others in an attack in the peripheral areas of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts.

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Meanwhile, protesters burnt effigies of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam and Rajya Sabha MP A Sharda Devi, demanding their resignations over the deteriorating law and order situation.

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The protesters raised slogans condemning the killing of civilians and accusing the government of failing to maintain law and order.

They called on the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Rajya Sabha MP to step down, holding them accountable for the security situation in the state.

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Members of the Tangkhul Naga community from neighbouring Khongban Tangkhul village also joined the demonstration.

The NPCM has demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and decisive action against the armed groups allegedly responsible for the attack.

It said the strike was intended to press the state and central governments to take concrete measures to ensure civilian safety and hold those responsible for the killings accountable.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki-Zo organisation based in Kangpokpi district, has called a 24-hour total shutdown across Kangpokpi from midnight on Tuesday (October 20) to midnight on Wednesday (October 21), citing concerns over the arrests of Kuki-Zo individuals in connection with the killing of three Meitei civilians and the killing of a Kuki-Zo man by armed militants.