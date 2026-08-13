5.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Leh in Ladakh
Tremor recorded at 6.05 am at a depth of 10 km, says National Centre for Seismology
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An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shook Leh in Ladakh early Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
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The tremor was recorded at 6.05 am at a depth of 10 km, according to the NCS. Further details, including any reports of damage or casualties, awaited.
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