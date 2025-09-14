5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Northeast, no casualty
Epicentre was in Udalguri district, say officials
An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit parts of the Northeast region of the country on Sunday, Assam government officials said.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.
The earthquake occurred at 4.41 pm on Sunday, and the epicentre was in Udalguri district, the officials said.
The depth of the quake was 5 km.
