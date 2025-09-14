DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Northeast, no casualty

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Northeast, no casualty

Epicentre was in Udalguri district, say officials
article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 05:51 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit parts of the Northeast region of the country on Sunday, Assam government officials said.

Advertisement

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 4.41 pm on Sunday, and the epicentre was in Udalguri district, the officials said.

Advertisement

The depth of the quake was 5 km.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts