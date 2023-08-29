 5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight : The Tribune India

  5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight

Nardeep Kaur (3rd R) and her husband Damandeep Singh (2nd L) with their AIIMS colleagues who saved the girl. courtesy: TWITTER



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 28

In a heartwarming story, an infant was revived aboard a Vistara flight on Monday after she stopped breathing and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Five AIIMS-New Delhi doctors, who were returning from a conference and happened to be on the same Bengaluru-Delhi flight, immediately formed a critical care team to initiate emergency response after the flight crew announced an SOS.

Mohali couple among saviours

  • AIIMS doctors Navdeep and her husband Damandeep Singh, both from Mohali, and Rishab Jain, Oishika and Avichala Taxak provided critical care, including compressions, to the infant
  • Navdeep has done MBBS from Government Medical College, Patiala, and MD from PGI, Chandigarh. Damandeep Singh studied at AIIMS and PGI, Chandigarh

“The two-year-old cyanotic female child had undergone a cardiac operation 20 days ago. When we saw the child, she had no pulse, she was centrally cyanosed, which means her skin, tongue, fingers, mucous membranes were all blue due to lack of oxygen. We had multiple challenges starting with resuscitating her,” Navdeep Kaur, senior resident, AIIMS anesthesia department, who led the procedure, told The Tribune today.

Navdeep and her husband Damandeep Singh (pursuing DM in cardiac radiology at AIIMS), both from Mohali, and their colleagues Rishab Jain from radiology, Oishika from obstetrics and gynaecology and Avichala Taxak from cardiac radiology commenced chest compressions.

“We placed the child on the floor at the back of the plane to start chest compressions. Her airway was secured with great difficulty using an adult mask available on board. After 20 minutes of compressions, the child breathed but soon went into cardiac arrest which was addressed using an automated external defibrillator available in the airplane’s emergency kit,” Navdeep explained.

In the airplane, the oxygen level was just 21% but the child needed 95%. “The oxygen cylinder was available on the aircraft but we needed to find a way to pump it into the baby. We used the yellow oxygen mask to create the oxygen pipeline. What was important was that everything was falling into place to save the baby. A paediatric cannula happened to be available too and this enabled us to create an IV pathway and administer adrenaline to the baby to bring her back to life,” said Navdeep.

The flight was diverted to Nagpur and the child placed under medical observation. She is safe, said Navdeep, who has been following up the case.

#AIIMS

