5 ALLEN students in NEET-UG top 10, 46 in top 100
Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal jointly secure 715 out of 720 marks; Gupta awarded All India Rank 1 based on tie-breaker rule priorities
The results for NEET-UG 2026, have been declared. Five ALLEN students featured in the top 10, while 46 students from the institute are in the top 100.
According to the released results, Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal jointly secured 715 out of 720 marks. Based on tie-breaker rule priorities, Aryan Gupta was awarded All India Rank 1, and Panshul Bansal was awarded All India Rank 2. Panshul Bansal has been a regular classroom student at ALLEN for two years, while Aryan Gupta is associated with ALLEN Career Institute through its distance learning program.
Additionally, ALLEN classroom student Ayush Bhalotia secured All India Rank 4 with a score of 710. Aryan Dubey, a student of the ALLEN online test series, achieved AIR 7, while ALLEN classroom student Gaurav Singh secured All India Rank 9.
ALLEN CEO Nitin Kukreja congratulated all the students and their families on the results.