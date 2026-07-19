DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 5 ALLEN students in NEET-UG top 10, 46 in top 100

5 ALLEN students in NEET-UG top 10, 46 in top 100

Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal jointly secure 715 out of 720 marks; Gupta awarded All India Rank 1 based on tie-breaker rule priorities

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:05 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ALLEN CEO Nitin Kukreja congratulated all the students and their families on the results.
Advertisement

The results for NEET-UG 2026, have been declared. Five ALLEN students featured in the top 10, while 46 students from the institute are in the top 100.

Advertisement

According to the released results, Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal jointly secured 715 out of 720 marks. Based on tie-breaker rule priorities, Aryan Gupta was awarded All India Rank 1, and Panshul Bansal was awarded All India Rank 2. Panshul Bansal has been a regular classroom student at ALLEN for two years, while Aryan Gupta is associated with ALLEN Career Institute through its distance learning program.

Advertisement

Additionally, ALLEN classroom student Ayush Bhalotia secured All India Rank 4 with a score of 710. Aryan Dubey, a student of the ALLEN online test series, achieved AIR 7, while ALLEN classroom student Gaurav Singh secured All India Rank 9.

Advertisement

ALLEN CEO Nitin Kukreja congratulated all the students and their families on the results.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts