5 ALLEN students in NEET-UG top 10, 46 in top 100

The results for NEET-UG 2026, have been declared. Five ALLEN students featured in the top 10, while 46 students from the institute are in the top 100.

Advertisement

According to the released results, Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal jointly secured 715 out of 720 marks. Based on tie-breaker rule priorities, Aryan Gupta was awarded All India Rank 1, and Panshul Bansal was awarded All India Rank 2. Panshul Bansal has been a regular classroom student at ALLEN for two years, while Aryan Gupta is associated with ALLEN Career Institute through its distance learning program.

Advertisement

Additionally, ALLEN classroom student Ayush Bhalotia secured All India Rank 4 with a score of 710. Aryan Dubey, a student of the ALLEN online test series, achieved AIR 7, while ALLEN classroom student Gaurav Singh secured All India Rank 9.

Advertisement

ALLEN CEO Nitin Kukreja congratulated all the students and their families on the results.