New Delhi, June 29
At least five Army men lost their lives after they were swept away in a mishap in river Shyok in Eastern Ladakh on Saturday.
Sources confirmed the deaths but details are awaited. The dead are from the Armoured Regiment of the Indian Army.
The Army men were crossing the river in a T-72 tank as part of a drill to practice movement in exigency. The tanks have the ability to float on water and keep moving forward.
The Shyok River is key water body that runs past the Depsang plains near Daulat Baig Oldie airfield.
The Shyok that descends from the Eastern flank of the Rimo Kangri glacier is rapidly flowing river and is tributary of the Indus.
There was a sudden increase in water levels due to snow melt. The terrain is tree-less and the snow melt at the mountain peaks rushes straight to the river running in the valley.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh
The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...
Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili
After counting over 12 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.3 mil...
Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8
Monsoon arrived with a fury, lashing the city with its highe...
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks
Bose criticised Banerjee for her remarks; stated it was expe...
AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission
Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deplo...