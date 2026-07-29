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Home / India / 5 arrested for 'abducting' three Indians in Thailand

5 arrested for 'abducting' three Indians in Thailand

Victims lured with low-cost holiday package, families allegedly asked to pay ransom

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:57 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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The Thailand Police have arrested five people including one from Jalandhar and another from Amritsar for allegedly abducting three Indians, keeping them captive, and seeking ransom worth lakhs of rupees from their families back home.

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The victims, aged between 23 and 26, were allegedly lured to Thailand with an offer of a low-cost holiday package.

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The five arrested suspects have been identified as Avtar Singh (38), from Jalandhar; Jagjit Singh (38), from Amritsar; Rambalak Kumar (28), from Bihar; Sukhbir Singh (37), and Kulra Singh (27).

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Lakshman Singh, President of the Indian Community Eastern Thailand, and PRO Navdeep Singh said that the police are investigating the alleged role of all the five individuals and the entire network linked to this case. He added that police are also trying to find out whether the alleged gang had targeted Indian or other foreign tourists in the same way before, and where the money allegedly taken as ransom went.

On July 27, Chonburi Immigration and Pattaya Police conducted a joint operation, and safely rescued three Indian tourists from a double-storey townhouse in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung area. As per the police, all three were held captive on the second floor in different rooms. Their hands and feet were tied, and tape was put on their mouths so they could not call anyone for help.

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Thai Police recovered ropes, cable ties, tape, and red spray paint, among other items from the spot. According to the investigation, the red spray paint was allegedly used to make the victims look seriously injured in photos and videos, to scare their families and demand money.

The victims told police that they had come to Thailand through a tour package on July 21. When they reached the Suvarnabhumi Airport, they were taken to a house in Pattaya, held captive and beaten badly.

The victims also claimed that one more Indian had allegedly been held captive before them, and was released after his family paid around Rs 30 lakh.

Considering the seriousness of this case, the Indian Community Eastern (ICE) Thailand coordinated with the police and freed the victims from their clutches.

Naresh Chandra, Cindy and Gurcharanjit Singh of ICE Thailand also extended support at the community level. Navdeep Singh, Ravi Kant, and Amit Sharma from the organisation’s PRO team helped with information and coordination.

Information about the case has also been provided to the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, to keep it informed about the victims and the ongoing police action.

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