5 boys paraded naked for stealing chocolates in Bihar

5 boys paraded naked for stealing chocolates in Bihar

PTI
Sitamarhi, Updated At : 07:10 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
Five boys were stripped, garlanded with slippers and paraded naked in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district for allegedly stealing chocolates from a grocery shop.

After a video of the incident that happened on Thursday went viral on social media, triggering outrage, police swung into action and arrested the shopkeeper, his son and another villager.

“The boys’ faces were also smeared with lime powder. It was alleged that the boys were beaten up as well,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Ramkrishna said.

