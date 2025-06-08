5 boys paraded naked for stealing chocolates in Bihar

Five boys were stripped, garlanded with slippers and paraded naked in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district for allegedly stealing chocolates from a grocery shop.
After a video of the incident that happened on Thursday went viral on social media, triggering outrage, police swung into action and arrested the shopkeeper, his son and another villager.
“The boys’ faces were also smeared with lime powder. It was alleged that the boys were beaten up as well,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Ramkrishna said.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement