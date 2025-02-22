DT
PT
Home / India / 5 cheetahs released into wild

5 cheetahs released into wild

Five cheetahs were released into the wild in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district on Friday, an official said. Jwala, which was brought to KNP from Namibia, and her four cubs were released into the wild from...
PTI
Sheopur (MP), Updated At : 07:20 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
Five cheetahs were released into the wild in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district on Friday, an official said.

Jwala, which was brought to KNP from Namibia, and her four cubs were released into the wild from their enclosures, an official statement said. This takes the total number of cheetahs in the wild to 12, while 14 remain in enclosures, it added. Earlier, seven cheetahs were released into the wild, the statement said.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

