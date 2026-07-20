5 dead, 3.63 lakh affected as Assam flood situation worsens; Army joins rescue ops

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Monday, with nearly 3.63 lakh people affected across 15 districts and five more persons losing their lives, as the Army joined state agencies in rescue operations amid incessant rain.

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The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said two men and two girls drowned in floodwaters in Jorhat district, while another person died in Karbi Anglong district.

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Besides, one person each was reported missing in Charaideo and Karbi Anglong districts.

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With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year’s floods has increased to 10, the ASDMA said.

More than 3,62,900 people have been affected in Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, it said.

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Sivasagar is the worst-hit district, with nearly 1.58 lakh people affected, followed by Charaideo with around 1.05 lakh and Jorhat with about 51,000 people reeling under floodwaters, it added.

With the situation worsening, Army personnel have been deployed in Upper Assam to assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services and district authorities in rescue and relief operations, officials said.

According to the ASDMA, nearly 7,000 people have been rescued from Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said four cabinet ministers have been stationed in the affected districts to supervise relief measures, while MPs and MLAs from the flood-hit areas have also been asked to remain on the ground.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), 510 people have so far been rescued in Sivasagar by the SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services, with Army helicopters and additional boats deployed to reach marooned residents in inaccessible areas.

In neighbouring Charaideo, teams of the Army, NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the worst-affected locations to carry out rescue operations and distribute relief.

The floods have also severely disrupted rail services in the region.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said train movement in the Simaluguri-Namtiali and Simaluguri-Selenghat sections has been suspended after floodwaters from the overflowing Dikhow river inundated the Simaluguri station yard, railway colony and tracks.

Several long-distance trains from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangiya-Rangapara route on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, while a number of local trains have been cancelled or short-terminated, he said.

The floodwaters have also inundated several tea estates in the state. The Assam unit of the Tea Association of India (TAI) said almost all tea gardens in the Nazira subdivision of Sivasagar district have been submerged, affecting workers’ quarters, hospitals, schools, roads and other infrastructure.

Thousands of tea garden workers and their families have taken shelter in factory buildings, managers’ bungalows and other elevated structures within the estates, the association said.

Multiple landslides were also reported from Guwahati as heavy rain continued to lash the city.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration said landslides happened from at least five locations, though no casualties have been reported.

Following the IMD’s forecast of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, the ASDMA advised residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

The CM said medical teams have been deployed across flood-hit areas to conduct health screening, ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines and prevent disease outbreaks.

He said all departments have been directed to remain on high alert, strengthen embankments, shift people to safer places and ensure timely relief and rehabilitation.

“The safety of people is our utmost priority, and I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that all required relief and rehabilitation efforts are reaching them on time,” he added.

In its daily bulletin, the ASDMA said 101 relief camps and relief distribution centres have been set up across 11 districts, where 9,606 displaced people are currently taking shelter.

It said 794 villages remain inundated, while floodwaters have damaged 19,099.59 hectares of crop area across the state. Embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure have also suffered extensive damage in several districts.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat, while its tributaries—the Buridihing at Khowang, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nganglamuraghat and Dhansiri at Numaligarh—were also flowing above the danger level.

The floods have also affected more than 5.97 lakh domestic animals and poultry across Assam, the ASDMA said.