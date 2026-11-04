Highlighting India's rapid infrastructure expansion and economic growth, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country's Metro rail network had expanded nearly five-fold over the past decade, from 248 km in 2014 to nearly 1,200 km, with services now operational in 26 cities and catering to over one crore passengers daily.

Inaugurating Pune Metro Line 3, connecting Maan with the Hinjewadi IT Park, Modi through video-conferencing said, "Today the Indian Metro network is counted among the top three Metro networks in the world."

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Highlighting the expansion of Metro infrastructure in Maharashtra, Modi said the state had nearly 175 km of operational Metro lines, while more than 680 km were under development. Investments exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore in Metro infrastructure were creating employment opportunities and driving economic growth, he added.

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Describing Pune Metro Line 3 as a special project, Modi said it had been developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, reflecting the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector in building modern infrastructure. He said the expansion of Pune Metro would reduce commuting time, improve convenience and enhance the city's productivity, thereby contributing to the national economy and benefiting both the poor and the middle class.

He said the government's focus over the past decade had been on improving urban mobility and making everyday life easier, particularly for the middle class.

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A major highlight of the Pink Line it that it will be operated by women train operators, making it a first-of-its-kind initiative. The corridor also places emphasis on environmental sustainability, with approximately 30 per cent of its total electricity requirements envisaged to be met through solar power.

Pointing out two major achievements driving global discussion about India, Modi noted that the nation had maintained the world's fastest growth rate amid difficult international conditions while lifting 50 crore citizens out of extreme poverty within just 10 to 12 years according to the latest World Bank report, moving beyond decades of mere slogans for generations. "Earlier, the fight against poverty was only in slogans, today India is defeating poverty on the ground," The PM asserted.