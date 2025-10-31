DT
5 get death penalty for murder of Chittoor mayor and her husband    

Katari Anuradha and her husband Katari Mohan were murdered at the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office in 2015

PTI
Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Updated At : 02:28 PM Oct 31, 2025 IST
A sessions court here on Friday handed out capital punishment to five people accused of murdering Chittoor mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband at the Municipal Corporation office a decade ago, a police official said.

The court pronounced the death penalty for Chandrasekhar, GS Venkatachalapathi, Jayaprakash Reddy, Manjunath and Venkatesh for murdering Katari Anuradha and her husband Katari Mohan at the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office, in 2015, a police official told PTI.

In the armed attack that occurred in November 2015, Chandrasekhar was the prime accused, he added.


