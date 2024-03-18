5 held so far for attack on foreign students of Gujarat University; hostel security to be stepped up

PTI

Ahmedabad, March 18

Five people have been arrested in connection with an attack on international students at the Gujarat University hostel for offering namaz even as the university decided to relocate foreign students to a new wing and engage ex-servicemen to bolster security.

Police, who have formed nine teams to probe and identify the assailants, arrested three more persons -- Kshitij Pandey, Jitendra Patel and Sahil Dudhatiya -- on Monday, adding to the initial arrests of Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel.

This brings the total number of arrested people to five, police said, adding that efforts were under way to nab the remaining culprits.

The incident, which involved a group assaulting students for offering prayers near the hostel block on Saturday, prompted the university to relocate foreign students to a new wing and engage ex-servicemen to bolster security.

Taking immediate measures, the government-run university has decided to transfer international students to a separate hostel designated for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) within three days.

Additionally, a foreign student advisory committee has been established, along with the deployment of ex-Army personnel to fortify the hostel premises' security.

Gujarat University's Vice Chancellor Neerja Gupta announced the immediate replacement of the study abroad programme coordinator and NRI hostel warden.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Tarun Duggal said a thorough probe is ongoing, employing technical surveillance and other methods to identify remaining suspects involved in the attack.

Police have registered an FIR against 20-25 unidentified assailants for various offences including rioting, voluntarily causing harm, and criminal trespass.

Two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident took place on Saturday night, police said.

Amid these developments, the Gujarat High Court declined to intervene as a probe agency, affirming that not every incident warrants a Public Interest Litigation.

