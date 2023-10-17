5-judge Constitution Bench to hear pleas on electoral bonds

New Delhi, October 16

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court on Monday referred petitions challenging the Electoral Bonds Scheme to a five-judge Constitution Bench.

“In view of the importance of the issue raised, and having regard to Article 145(3) of the Constitution, the matter be placed before a Bench of at least five judges,” a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said. The matter would be taken up on October 30, it said.

The top court had on March 21 this year said it would examine if petitions challenging the validity of the scheme for funding of political parties needed to be referred to a Constitution Bench for an “authoritative pronouncement”.

An electoral bond is a bearer instrument like a promissory note which can be purchased by an Indian citizen or an Indian company whose identity will remain secret from everybody except the SBI from which it has to be purchased. It was introduced through the Finance Act, 2017, which made amendments to several statutes, including the RBI Act, Representation of People Act, Income Tax Act and Companies Act to facilitate the scheme which was notified on January 2, 2018.

In its PIL filed in 2017, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) alleged corruption and subversion of democracy through illicit and foreign funding of parties and lack of transparency in their accounts. The CPM and Common Cause have also challenged the scheme. — TNS

‘Lack of transparency’

Pleas have alleged corruption and foreign funding of parties and lack of transparency in their accounts due to bonds

An electoral bond is a bearer instrument which can be purchased by an Indian citizen or Indian company from bank

Once purchased, the buyer can give it to any political party, which can encash it

#Lok Sabha #Supreme Court