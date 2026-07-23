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Home / India / 5 killed, 2 injured as car plunges into pond in Odisha’s Dhenkanal     

5 killed, 2 injured as car plunges into pond in Odisha’s Dhenkanal     

Two survivors escape by jumping out before vehicle submerged; victims were on their way to a friend’s wedding

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PTI
Dhenkanal     , Updated At : 11:42 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Five persons were killed, and two others injured as their car plunged into a roadside pond in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

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The accident happened around 3 am near Indipur village in the Dhenkanal Sadar police station area, they said.

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Seven persons, all in the age group of 25-28, were on the way to attend a friend’s wedding when the accident happened, they added.

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The deceased were identified as Sri Ram Sahu (25), Abinash Sahu (28), Rakesh Kumar Sahu (25), Chandrakanta Swain (27), and Abhijit Sahu (25), police said.

“The accident happened as the driver failed to negotiate a curve on a village road in the darkness of the night,” said Dhenkanal Sadar police station’s inspector-in-charge Priyabrat Das.

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“Two persons could save themselves as they jumped out of the car before it fell into the pond, while the rest were suspected to have died of asphyxia because they could not come out of the vehicle. The duo later called the police, following which the rescue operation was started,” he said.

Police said that by the time the rest of the occupants of the car were brought out of the vehicle, they had died.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital, Das said.

The vehicle has been fished out of the waters, he said.

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