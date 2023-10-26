5 killed, 22 injured as bus overturns in Maharashtra's Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, October 26
Five people were killed and 22 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday morning, police said.
The accident took place at Aashta Fata between 5.45 am and 6 am when the bus was on way from Mumbai to Beed, located about 120 km from here, they said.
The bus was moving at a high speed. Its driver apparently lost control over the wheels and as a result it met with the accident, the police said.
Five persons were killed in the accident. Four of them were residents of Beed district and one was from Yavatmal, Ashti police station in-charge Santosh Khetmalas told PTI.
Besides, 22 people were injured in this accident. They were taken to various hospitals for treatment, he said.
