5 killed, 5 injured as bus collides with truck on highway in Gujarat's Anand
Accident occurred while private bus was trying to overtake the truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
Accident occurred on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat's Anand district. Representative image/File
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Five persons were killed and as many others injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat's Anand district early Wednesday morning, police said.
The accident occurred when the private bus was trying to overtake the truck on the expressway, Superintendent of Police G G Jasani told PTI.
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"Five passengers were killed and five others injured in the collision," Jasani said.
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The bus was carrying 30 to 40 passengers, he said. The police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.
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