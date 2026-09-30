Five persons were killed and as many others injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat's Anand district early Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred when the private bus was trying to overtake the truck on the expressway, Superintendent of Police G G Jasani told PTI.

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"Five passengers were killed and five others injured in the collision," Jasani said.

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The bus was carrying 30 to 40 passengers, he said. The police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.