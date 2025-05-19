DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / 5 killed as car falls onto dry riverbed in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri   

5 killed as car falls onto dry riverbed in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri   

The accident occurs near Khed around 5.45 am, when the vehicle first hits the divider and falls into the dry river bed of the Jagbudi river
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:02 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Five people were killed and two injured as their speeding car fell onto a dry riverbed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred near Khed around 5.45 am, when the vehicle first hit the divider and fell into the dry river bed of the Jagbudi river, an official said.

He said the car was heading towards Devrukh town from Nallasopara in Palghar district.

Advertisement

Three women and two men were killed, while two persons were injured, he said.

The official said the deceased were identified as Mitali Vivek More (43), Megha Paradkar (22), Saurabh Paradkar (22), Nihar More (19) and Shreyas Sawant (23).

Advertisement

He said officials from the Khed police station rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation was conducted.

As the river was dry, the vehicle crashed into boulders, killing some of the occupants on the spot, he said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ratnagiri.

A case is being registered at Khed police station, and further probe is under way, the official said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper