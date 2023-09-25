5 killed as car hits tree in Madhya Pradesh

Umaria, September 25
Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree alongside the national highway in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Monday, police said.
The incident occurred near Majhgava village on the national highway number 43 under the Ghunghuti police post area at around 3 am, an official said.
Assistant Sub Inspector Shailendra Chaturvedi said five people were travelling in the car headed to Shahdol from Umaria when the collision occurred.
He said three occupants of the car died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital.
All the deceased were aged between 30 and 35. Most of them were government employees, he added.
A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, urinated on her face by moneylender, associates
Victim claims her husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod ...
Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties
Chinese consul general says relations between the two countr...