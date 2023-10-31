5 killed as car rams into tree in UP’s Hardoi

Hardoi, October 31
Five people were killed when a car rammed into a tree near Khamaria bridge here, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place on Monday night when the five belonging to Balapur Gautiya village were on their way to attend a feast, Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami said.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the bodies were taken out by cutting the vehicle.
The SP said the deceased had been identified as Rajaram (50), Hoshiar (55), Mukesh (35), his son Ballu (4) and Manoj (28).
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.
