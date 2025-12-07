DT
PT
5 killed in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur  

5 killed in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur  

The accident occurs near Patratoli village under Duldula police station limits in the wee hours when the victims were heading towards Jashpur

article_Author
PTI
Jashpur, Updated At : 11:07 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Five people were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Patratoli village under Duldula police station limits in the wee hours when the victims were heading towards Jashpur, a police official said.

The impact was so severe that the car was completely crushed. All five occupants of the car died on the spot, he said.

After the incident, some villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The Duldula police, with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies from the mangled vehicle and sent them to the Community Health Centre for post-mortem, the official said.

As per preliminary information, the victims were residents of the Charaidand area. Their identity was being ascertained, he added.

