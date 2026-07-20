DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 6 killed as truck collides with car on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Wardha

6 killed as truck collides with car on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Wardha

The 2 vehicles catch fire after the accident that occurs at around 3 am near Virul village

article_Author
PTI
Wardha, Updated At : 11:49 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Six people were killed as a truck crashed into a car on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Wardha district early on Monday, police said.

Advertisement

The two vehicles caught fire after the accident that occurred at around 3 am near Virul village. Traffic movement on the busy expressway was disrupted.

Advertisement

A container truck carrying ethanol overturned near interchange IC-80 on the expressway. While another lane remained operational, a stationary car on the road was struck from behind by a truck, and both vehicles caught fire, a senior police official said.

Advertisement

Four car passengers and two occupants of the truck, including its driver, died in the accident, he said.

Teams from the Highway Safety Patrol, Wardha Police, fire brigade, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation rushed to the spot for rescue and traffic restoration operations.

Advertisement

Since the overturned container was carrying highly flammable ethanol, it was necessary to empty it first before its safe removal. The operation was under way with utmost caution to ensure public safety, the official said.

Traffic on the Mumbai-Nagpur carriageway was being diverted to the opposite lane, causing heavy congestion along the affected stretch.

Police also advised motorists travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai to avoid using the Samruddhi Expressway up to Wardha for the next few hours. They asked people to use the Nagpur-Amravati highway and rejoin the expressway through the Amravati gate interchange.

Efforts were under way to facilitate the safe clearance of the accident site.

The Samruddhi Expressway recorded 185 accidents in 2025, a 35 per cent increase from the 2024 figure of 137, as per the highway police data.

The 701-km six-lane access-controlled highway, which connects Vidarbha's largest city to the country's financial capital, has been opened to traffic in phases since December 2022. An Intelligent Traffic Management System is currently under implementation to improve monitoring and enhance road safety, officials earlier said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts