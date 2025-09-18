DT
PT
Home / India / 5 missing after landslide demolishes half a dozen houses in Uttarakhand           

7 people were inside the houses at the time of the landslide, 2 of whom were rescued alive
PTI
Gopeshwar, Updated At : 08:48 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Five people went missing early on Thursday after a landslide triggered by heavy rain demolished their houses in the disaster-hit Nandanagar in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The landslide debris destroyed half a dozen houses in Kuntri ward of Nagar Panchayat Nandanagar, the district disaster management centre said.

Seven people were inside the houses at the time of the landslide, two of whom were rescued alive, while five are still missing, it said.

SDRF and NDRF teams along with a medical team and three ambulances have been rushed to the spot, it said.

A flood in the Mokh river has also destroyed six houses at Dhurma village in Nandanagar area.

Land subsidence hit parts of Nandanagar in August with cracks appearing on the walls of houses. People living in them had to be shifted to safe locations.

