5-nation visit: PM Modi makes third stop at Argentina; set to discuss ties in defence, agriculture, energy sectors

It is Modi's second visit to the country as prime minister; he had visited in 2018 for the G20 Summit
article_Author
PTI
Buenos Aires (Argentina), Updated At : 08:35 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (PMO via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to enhance bilateral partnership in key areas.

Modi, who reached here on Friday evening (local time), was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Ezeiza International Airport.

"Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him," he said in a post on X.

This is the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Argentina in 57 years. It is Modi's second visit to the country as prime minister; he had visited in 2018 for the G20 Summit.

It also marks the third stop on the prime minister's five-nation visit.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, the prime minister was greeted by chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" from members of the Indian community, with whom he also interacted briefly. A cultural dance performance was also held to welcome him.

"Celebrating the enduring friendship between our nations. PM @narendramodi has landed in the vibrant city of Buenos Aires, Argentina on an Official Visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on arrival at the airport. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Argentina in 57 years, marking a new chapter in India-Argentina ties," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

During his visit, Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Milei to further boost India-Argentina partnership in key areas including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, according to the MEA.

"The bilateral visit of the prime minister will further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Argentina," it said in a statement.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said that Argentina was a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20 and that he looked forward to discussions with President Javier Milei, whom he had met last year.

"We will focus on advancing our mutually beneficial cooperation, including in the areas of agriculture, critical minerals, energy, trade, tourism, technology, and investment," Modi had said.

He reached here after concluding his two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago, during which the two countries inked six agreements to expand bilateral ties.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit, followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

