5 of family dead as car overturns and catches fire in UP's Bulandshahr

5 of family dead as car overturns and catches fire in UP’s Bulandshahr

Were returning to Delhi from a wedding
PTI
Bulandshahr, Updated At : 11:22 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
Five members of a family returning to Delhi from a wedding in Budaun died while one was injured following a road crash in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, police said.

The car hit a culvert on the road, overturned and caught fire which the police said happened because the driver was drowsy.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said the incident took place around 5.30 am near Janipur village.

He said the police were alerted that a car had crashed and caught fire. Immediately local police and fire brigade rushed to the site and started rescue work.

"One injured person, Gulnaz (28), was pulled out and taken to the Community Health Centre while five other people on board the car were dead," Singh said.

"Initial probe revealed that all six people had gone to Budaun district for a wedding and were returning from there to Malviya Nagar in Delhi. The driver of the car was drowsy in the morning hours and the vehicle went out of control, hit a culvert and overturned. Eventually it caught fire," the additional SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are under way, Singh added.

